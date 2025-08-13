Live
Farmers, Workers Demand Withdrawal of U.S. 50% Tariffs on India
Gadwal: Farmers’ and workers’ unions under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha staged a protest at the old bus stand in the district headquarters on Wednesday, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the 50% tariffs imposed by the United States on India.
Speaking at the protest, Farmers’ Association State Secretary Gopal Yadav and CITU District President A. Venkataswamy said the steep tariffs would severely damage India’s economy, push up prices of goods and services, and worsen unemployment. They stressed that in a largely agrarian country like India, such measures would disproportionately hurt farmers, workers, and agricultural laborers.
The leaders reiterated India’s sovereign right to make trade agreements with any nation and questioned the U.S.’s authority to interfere in India’s ties with Russia. They called on the Indian government to stand firm against “imperial arrogance” and dictatorial policies aimed at creating a unipolar world, which they said were fueling wars and global economic decline.
They pledged the support of farmers and workers for all government measures aimed at safeguarding the nation’s economy and foreign policy independence.
The protest saw participation from Telangana Praja Front State Treasurer Sankar Prabhakar, District President Naganna, CITU District Vice-President Upper Narasimha, Farmers’ Association leaders Nagaraju and Khaja Mainuddin, CITU leader Narasimhraju, and others.