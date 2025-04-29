Fatal Crash Outside Nursing College Leaves Two Dead, One Critical

BREAKING NEWS: Two Nursing Students Killed by Speeding Bolero in Jogulamba Gadwal

Jogulamba Gadwal, April 29 — In a tragic accident, a speeding Bolero vehicle ran over three B.Sc. Nursing students near the Mahindra showroom on the Gadwal–Erravalli road. Two students died on the spot, while another is in critical condition.

The vehicle also hit a nearby panipuri cart, causing a gas cylinder to topple. Hot oil from the cylinder spilled on a young boy, who sustained serious burn injuries.

Locals blame the accident on driver negligence. Police have launched an investigation. More details awaited.