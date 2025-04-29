Live
- Bhoobharati Act 2025 Introduced for Swift and Transparent Resolution of Land Disputes: District Collector B.M. Santosh
- Smooth Paddy Procurement Ensured in Maldakal: Collector B..M. Santosh
- Pay Cuts for School Sanitation Workers Condemned by CITU
- Fatal Crash Outside Nursing College Leaves Two Dead, One Critical
- District Collector Orders Foolproof Arrangements for NEET UG 2025 Examination
- MP DK Aruna Shocked by Tragic Death of Nursing Students in Gadwal Accident; Demands Strict Action and Better Medical Care for Injured
- Fake Booking Website Targets Visitors to Bannerghatta Biological Park; Public Warned
- Star Health's profit crashes 99.76 pc in Q4
- Land case: ED seizes 45 cars during searches in Hyderabad
- Vaibhav Suryavanshi: The IPL Superstar’s Remarkable Journey to a Record-Breaking Century
Fatal Crash Outside Nursing College Leaves Two Dead, One Critical
Highlights
Two Nursing Students Killed by Speeding Bolero in Jogulamba Gadwal
BREAKING NEWS: Two Nursing Students Killed by Speeding Bolero in Jogulamba Gadwal
Jogulamba Gadwal, April 29 — In a tragic accident, a speeding Bolero vehicle ran over three B.Sc. Nursing students near the Mahindra showroom on the Gadwal–Erravalli road. Two students died on the spot, while another is in critical condition.
The vehicle also hit a nearby panipuri cart, causing a gas cylinder to topple. Hot oil from the cylinder spilled on a young boy, who sustained serious burn injuries.
Locals blame the accident on driver negligence. Police have launched an investigation. More details awaited.
Next Story