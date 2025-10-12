  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Fatal road accident in Panjagutta claims two lives

Fatal road accident in Panjagutta claims two lives
x
Highlights

A tragic road accident occurred in Panjagutta when a speeding lorry collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of two individuals on the...

A tragic road accident occurred in Panjagutta when a speeding lorry collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of two individuals on the bike, who were killed instantly.

Local residents alerted the police, who arrived on the scene to register a case and initiate an investigation. The bodies of the deceased were subsequently transported to a nearby hospital, where they will be handed over to their family members following an autopsy.

In light of the incident, police officials are stressing the importance of adhering to traffic regulations. They are urging motorcyclists to wear helmets and motorists in cars to ensure they are buckled up with seat belts.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick