Fatal road accident in Panjagutta claims two lives
Highlights
A tragic road accident occurred in Panjagutta when a speeding lorry collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of two individuals on the bike, who were killed instantly.
Local residents alerted the police, who arrived on the scene to register a case and initiate an investigation. The bodies of the deceased were subsequently transported to a nearby hospital, where they will be handed over to their family members following an autopsy.
In light of the incident, police officials are stressing the importance of adhering to traffic regulations. They are urging motorcyclists to wear helmets and motorists in cars to ensure they are buckled up with seat belts.
