Final arrangements for Telangana EAPCET exam completed

Arrangements for the Telangana EAPCET exam have been finalised, according to Chairman of the Higher Education Council, Balakrishna Reddy. JNTU has completed all preparations for the APSET exams, which are scheduled to take place from April 29 to May 4.

A total of 124 exam centres have been established across 16 cities in the state to facilitate the EAPCET exam. The examinations for agriculture and pharma departments will be conducted on April 29 and 30, while the engineering entrance exam will take place from May 2 to 4.

Officials have stated that the exams will be conducted in two sessions each day: the first session will run from 9 am to 12 pm and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm. It has been emphasised that candidates arriving even one minute late will not be permitted to sit the exam.

Chairman Balakrishna Reddy and EAPCET Convener Din Kumar urged all students to arrive at their exam centres punctually, as the strict one-minute rule will be enforced. In total, 219,420 students have registered for the engineering entrance exam, while 86,101 have enrolled for the agriculture and pharma entrance exams, with 253 students applying for both.