Finalise DPRs for new metro rail networks soon: CM to officials

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered the officials to complete the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the proposed Metro Rail projects in the Future City, Shamirpet and Medchal areas by March-end this year. The authorities have also been asked to get the approval of DPRs from the Union government for three metro rail networks and call tenders by April-end.

Revanth Reddy held a review on the progress of metro expansion, development of the radial roads and elevated corridors in Hyderabad city at his residence on Tuesday. The CM wanted the land acquisition for the Metro rail projects on the stretch of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport-Future City Metro (40 km), JBS-Shamirpet Metro (22 km) and Paradise-Medchal Metro (23 km) to be completed immediately. He emphasised that the elevated corridors should be developed to meet the future needs and a comprehensive study should be done at the field level while designing the alignment.

The Chief Minister suggested to the officials that the metro line works on Medchal stretch should be taken up keeping in mind the already existing three flyovers on the national highway on the particular route and instructed them to start the construction of elevated corridors at the earliest. Shamirpet and Medchal metros rail network will start at the same place and a big junction will be established with modern facilities to meet the future needs, the CM said, suggesting the junction should be developed in a way that all the facilities are available for people. The officials were also instructed to prepare a complete plan to develop the junction. The CM also ordered the officials that the construction of radial roads should be developed by the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL).