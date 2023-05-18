  • Menu
Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at bodybuilding showroom in Attapur

For representational purpose
Major fire in the Body Building show room at Attapur .

Hyderabad: Major fire in the Body Building show room at Attapur. Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. So far, no casualties have been reported. Eom

