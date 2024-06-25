Fire Breaks Out in a building at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad

A massive fire broke out in a building at Jubilee Hills, causing panic among people and residents in the area. The incident occurred in a multi-storied building opposite the Journalist Colony bus stop, where a fire erupted in the parking area reportedly due to a short circuit.

As soon as the fire broke out, the people of the building quickly evacuated the building. The crew attempted to contain the fire using fire extinguishers, but the smoke continued to billow from inside the building.

Upon receiving the information, fire officials rushed to the scene and initiated rescue operations.