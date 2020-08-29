Fire breaks out in electricity store near NPDCL office in Karimnagar

Days after the fire in Srisailam power plant, a major fire engulfed an electricity store near NPDCL office in Karimnagar. Dozens of new transformers were gutted in the mishap. However, no casualties have been reported.

The fire is believed to have engulfed due to a short-circuit. However, the actual cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. The loss incurred due to the fire is to be estimated.

Minister Gangula Kamalakar, district collector Shanshanka, CP Kamalasan Reddy inspected the spot and inquired about the incident. The officials of the electricity department said that the live electric wires near the store might have come in contact with the transformers which led to the fire. An investigation is underway.

A week ago, the fire in erupted from the panel in unit 4 of the Srisailam power station in Nagarkurnool. As many as nine staffers including two employees from battery company died in the fire accident.