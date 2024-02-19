Live
Fire Breaks Out in Hyderabad's Shakepet, Engulfs Shops on Footpath
Highlights
A fire incident occurred in Hyderabad's Shakepet area, resulting in shops on the footpath catching fire. The blaze reportedly originated in a welding shop before quickly spreading to neighboring shops in the vicinity. Upon receiving the alert, firefighters swiftly responded to the scene to combat the flames and prevent further escalation of the fire.
Efforts are currently underway to extinguish the fire and contain the situation in Shakepet. Firefighters are working diligently to bring the situation under control and minimize the damage caused by the fire outbreak. Further details regarding the extent of the damage and any injuries resulting from the incident are yet to be confirmed as the firefighting operation continues.
