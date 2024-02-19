  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Fire Breaks Out in Hyderabad's Shakepet, Engulfs Shops on Footpath

Fire Breaks Out in Hyderabads Shakepet, Engulfs Shops on Footpath
x
Highlights

A fire incident occurred in Hyderabad's Shakepet area, resulting in shops on the footpath catching fire.

A fire incident occurred in Hyderabad's Shakepet area, resulting in shops on the footpath catching fire. The blaze reportedly originated in a welding shop before quickly spreading to neighboring shops in the vicinity. Upon receiving the alert, firefighters swiftly responded to the scene to combat the flames and prevent further escalation of the fire.

Efforts are currently underway to extinguish the fire and contain the situation in Shakepet. Firefighters are working diligently to bring the situation under control and minimize the damage caused by the fire outbreak. Further details regarding the extent of the damage and any injuries resulting from the incident are yet to be confirmed as the firefighting operation continues.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X