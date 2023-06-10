Live
Fire breaks out in rice mill in Kesamudram
Highlights
Mahadev Industries in Kesamudram mandal of Mahabubabad district, there was a serious fire incident in the rice mill due to shock circuit, grain sacks were burnt to ashes on saturday
Mahadev Industries in Kesamudram mandal of Mahabubabad district, there was a serious fire incident in the rice mill due to shock circuit, grain sacks were burnt to ashes on saturday
