Five 50-year-old trees translocated in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: The Green India Challenge (GIC) with the help of VATA Foundation on Tuesday took up another initiative of translocating five 50-year-old trees. The five trees were translocated from district police headquarters to Urban Park in Cherlapally. The initiative was formally launched by the Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy.

The translocation of trees was initiated because of road widening at Marriguda bypass to the Collectorate office. The VATA Foundation Day formed a team of 15 volunteers and had taken up the initiative with the help of 50-ton crane to uproot the tress and truck to translocate them. MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy stated that the road widening has posed a threat to several 50-year-old trees in the location. Translocation of all these trees would give a big message to the people on the importance of protection of trees. The district Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil said that Green India Challenge founder and Raya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar has come forward to take up translocation of the trees, which needs to be removed for roads widening in Nalgonda.

About 50 trees of neem and banyan have been identified for translocation. They would be translocated to urban park, municipal park and STP premises. In the first phase, 30 trees would be translocated. As a trial, translocation of five trees was taken up on Tuesday. The residents of Nalgonda appreciated the efforts of Green India Challenge and district authorities for translocation of the trees without any damage by ensuring survival.

Recently, the district administration officials have taken an initiative of translocating the four 100-year-old trees. The officials set up an integrated meat and vegetables market at the existing Roads and Buildings Guest House in the town. However, there were four trees which were above 100-years old. The Green India Challenge and the State government which is giving top most priority to the greenery translocated the four old tress with the help of some organisations. The trees were translocated to KCR Urban Eco Park in the town. The Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud visited the place and monitored the translocation of four old trees.



District Collector S Venkat Rao, Green India Challenge, VATA Foundation and Public Health EE Vijaya Bhaskar and other engineering staff were appreciated by the Minister Srinivas Goud for their efforts in translocating the four old trees. Not only from the Minister, the efforts has gained a good response from the residents too. The residents too appreciated the district administration officials and Green India Challenge Founder and Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar for making all arrangements for translocation of the old trees.