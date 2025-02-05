Five Arrested for Robbing Man at Knife-Point After Meeting on Dating App

Hyderabad: The Mir Chowk police have arrested a gang of five men for allegedly robbing a man of ₹40,000 at knife-point after luring him through a dating app.

According to the police, the victim, a resident of Dabeerpura, had been chatting with a person on the app for about half an hour before he was asked to meet in person. On January 19, the victim arrived at the agreed location in Gurvana Galli, Charminar, where he was confronted by five men: Syed Fahad Ali (22), Mohd Tauheed Uddin (22), Syed Roumaan Ullah Hussaini (21), Mohd Abdul Raouf (22), and Mohd Shoaib Khan (20).

The gang then forced the victim to withdraw cash from an ATM at knife-point. Police Inspector Rachakonda Ravinder explained that the men had planned the scam carefully. While Tauheed's phone was used by Roumaan, Fahad Ali was the mastermind, and Raouf withdrew the money. Shoaib Khan held the knife, threatening the victim.

After the robbery, the gang fled the scene, warning the victim not to report the incident. Following a complaint on February 1, the police tracked down the gang and arrested them. ₹18,500 was recovered from the accused.