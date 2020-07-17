Five IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a move aimed at dispersing Information Technology sector's growth within Hyderabad, Telangana government has permitted conversion of five industrial parks into IT parks in East Hyderabad.



In these five parks, IT firms will be set in about 25 lakh sq ft which will create employment opportunities to about 30,000 people. This will be the first major expansion of the IT sector out of HITEC City and Gachibowli, the key clusters in Western Hyderabad.

IT Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday handed over conversion letters to the five companies at the Hyderabad GRID (Growth In Dispersion) Development Programmeheld in Uppal. Hyderabad Distilleries and Wineries Limited's IT park will come up at IDA-Uppal over 12.40 acres. Minacto Chem will set up another park in the same area over 2.66 acres. Swamy Soaps and Oils Pvt Ltd's Park will also come up in IDA-Uppal over two acres. Gokuldas Exports Limited, Mini Textile Park will set up IT park in Nacharam over 8.93 acres while Bakelite Hylam Limited's facility will come up at IDA, Nacharam over eight acres.

The IT Minister pointed out that Telangana's IT exports have doubled the national average. "Hyderabad is a city that has no geographical hurdles and has the scope to develop in all the corners. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Telangana government is building infrastructure keeping in mind the lakhs of people who are coming to the city. The eastern side of the city already has companies such as Infosys and Genpact apart from other medium and small-scale enterprises. With this initiative, we will see more enterprises and investments coming towards this part of Hyderabad," he added.