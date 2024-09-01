Live
- 'Your MLA at your doorstep' camapain another drama of AAP, says BJP leader
- Rahul Gandhi calls for revitalising tourism in Wayanad, over a month after devastating landslides
- Union Minister Hardeep Puri acknowledges ‘extraordinary contributions’ of Indian Oil on its 65th anniversary
- Wreckage of missing Mi-8T helicopter found: Russian Ministry
- Heavy rains cause severe waterlogging in Guwahati
- Rahul Gandhi is foreigner at heart: Giriraj Singh
- Shankar IAS Academy fined Rs 5 lakh over misleading UPSC result ad: CCPA
- Telangana Govt. Declares Holiday for Schools tomorrow amid rain alert
- Tragedy Strikes Khammam District as Five Youths Goes Missing in Akeru Vagu
- 36 stranded in Amaravati mandal of Palnadu evacuated under district collector supervision
Flood Alert in Hyderabad as Water Levels Rise in Hussain Sagar
Hyderabad is on high alert as heavy inflows have caused the water level in Hussain Sagar Lake to exceed its full tank level. The water level has crossed 513.41 meters, prompting authorities to release excess water into the Musi River.
With the continuous inflow of water, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued a warning to residents in areas along the Musi River to remain cautious and take necessary precautions. The release of water from Hussain Sagar is expected to increase the flow in the Musi, raising concerns about potential flooding in low-lying areas.
GHMC officials are closely monitoring the situation and have advised people to stay alert and avoid venturing into flooded areas. The public is urged to follow safety guidelines and keep up with official updates as the situation develops.