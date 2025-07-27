Floodwater entering tanks and ponds enthuses farmers

Karimnagar: The heavy rains that have been falling widely across the district since Tuesday of the week have given hope to farmers. Ponds, tanks and check dams that were running dry have been slightly flooded due to the inflow of flood water and farmers have breathed a sigh of relief. Crops will be cultivated on approximately 3,45,700 acres in Karimnagar district, 2,83,321 acres in Peddapalli district, and 2,40,000 acres in Rajanna Sircilla district.

With the monsoon season recording little rainfall for the past two months, farmers who had planted rice in fields near agricultural wells for cotton, maize, vegetable cultivation, and agricultural crops were worried. However, now they are rejoicing.

In the wake of the heavy rains in Karimnagar, District Collector Pamela Satpathy said that a control room has been set up in the collectorate.

People are advised to call the toll-free number 0878-2997247 for rains. The Municipal Commissioner said that people should call 9849906694 for help.

Notably, a few tanks in the district already filled with rain water.

Karimnagar Circle Superintending Engineer M Ramesh Babu told The Hans India that electricity consumers, especially farmers, should be very careful with electricity and that farmers and consumers should not do any electricity-related work on their own under any circumstances.

Meanwhilee, Karimnagar Police Commissioner Gaush Alam said that people should not come out of their homes unless it is an emergency. There is a risk of damage to roads and overflowing of ponds and streams due to the rains. People are advised not to travel unless necessary.

“Police personnel at the divisional level will be available to help the people of the villages, and appropriate instructions have been given to the officers of all departments through a teleconference,” he said.