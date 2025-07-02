Food For Thought: TG govt to issue 2 lakh new ration cards soon

Hyderabad: With some 2 lakh new beneficiaries being added to PDS, the new ration cards are all set to be distributed by CM Revanth Reddy within the next fortnight.

Over 2 lakh new ration cards will be issued during this first phase. The list of eligible beneficiaries has already been finalised after thorough verification of the applications received through MeeSeva centers and the recent Praja Palana program. The number of beneficiaries of ration cards in the state has reached 2.93 crore so far and the number of cards has crossed 90 lakh. About 2.50 lakh applications have been received by authorities for new cards across the state through Prajapalana, Gram Sabhas, Prajavani and Meeseva, besides 8.10 lakh applications for adding the names of existing cards with new family members, informed official sources.

This marks a significant step, as no new ration cards had been issued in the state for several years. Following the formation of the Congress-led government, a cabinet sub-committee was formed to formulate the criteria and procedures for issuing new ration cards. The state government had also invited applications to add family members to existing cards and ensured that all requests were filtered through strict eligibility checks.

In a modernization effort, the government is planning to issue Smart Ration Cards this time. CM Revanth Reddy had earlier announced this move in a public meeting, stating that the cards would feature barcodes for easy access and advanced digital features. The smart cards will resemble ATM cards in size and design.

One side of the card will feature a photograph of CM Revanth Reddy and the Civil Supplies Minister, while the center of the card will display the Telangana government logo. The final design has reportedly been approved and is expected to be unveiled soon.

The card aims to make transactions smoother, reduce fraud, and improve transparency in the Public Distribution System.