Former CM KCR appears before Kaleshwaram commission

A significant development has occurred in the investigation into the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, a major initiative in Telangana. Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) appeared before the Kaleshwaram Commission today.

The commission, led by Justice P.C. Ghosh, is examining inquiries related to the project’s re-engineering, dam construction, agreements, the formation of the Kaleshwaram Corporation, and water reserves, among other issues. Only nine leaders, including KCR, have been permitted to appear for questioning so far.

Official sources report that the commission has questioned 114 individuals to date. Notably, Etala Rajender and Harish Rao attended investigations on the 6th and 9th of this month.

With KCR’s appearance, the investigation into the Kaleshwaram project is intensifying, attracting increased attention.