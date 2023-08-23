Former Karnataka minister Sasikala is campaigning in Telangana's Balkonda Assembly Constituency

Former minister Sasikala A Jolle has launched a campaign in the Telangana election campaign. In the wake of the Telangana elections, Sasikala Jolle has been entrusted with the responsibility of Balkonda Assembly Constituency in Nizamabad District and she has engaged herself in the management of the party in the constituency.





Sasikala Jolle, who is handling the responsibility assigned to her, held a meeting with the BJP workers of Balkonda Assembly Constituency of Nizamabad District. On this occasion, they discussed making an outline for the victory of the party. Later she toured the entire constituency and reviewed the situation.



Elections will be held in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. In this regard, a tour campaign of MLAs has been organized with the aim of transforming each assembly of five states into a victorious assembly. Senior legislators of 18 states have been selected under this campaign. Former minister Sasikala A Jolle is also one of them.