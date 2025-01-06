Live
Just In
Former Minister KTR Heads to ACB Office in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Former Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has just left his residence at Orion Villas in Rayadurg and is en route to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) office. The development has caught attention as KTR, a prominent leader of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party, heads to the ACB office, fueling speculation about the nature of the visit.
Details about the reason for his visit have not been confirmed by the authorities or KTR's office, but it is understood that the ACB has been conducting various inquiries related to corruption in the state. KTR’s visit to the ACB office comes amid increasing political activity in Telangana, with several key figures under scrutiny.
KTR, who is known for his significant role in the state’s development initiatives, has often been at the center of political discussions. His visit to the ACB office is expected to clarify the situation as more information becomes available.