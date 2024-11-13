Live
Just In
Former MLA Arrested at KBR Park
Hyderabad: Former MLA Patnam Narendra Reddy, who had represented Kodangal in the Telangana Legislative Assembly, was arrested today at KBR Park in Hyderabad. The arrest comes in connection with the controversial Laghcherla incident in Vikarabad district.
According to police sources, Patnam Narendra Reddy was taken into custody while he was out for his morning walk at KBR Park. He is being accused of involvement in the Laghcherla incident, where tensions have been rising over certain allegations.
Authorities have reportedly been investigating the former MLA's phone call data and communications as part of their ongoing inquiry. The police are examining his phone records for any possible links to the incident, although further details of the investigation remain unclear.
Patnam Narendra Reddy, a prominent political figure in the region, has not yet responded publicly to the arrest or the charges against him. Police are expected to provide more information as the investigation unfolds.