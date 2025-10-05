Former MLA Calls for United Effort to Ensure Congress Victory in MPTC & ZPTC Polls

Gadwal: Former MLA and AICC Secretary Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar held a review meeting with Congress leaders and party workers in Alampur mandal of the Alampur constituency to discuss strategies for the upcoming local body elections.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sampath Kumar urged Congress cadre to work in unity to ensure the party’s victory in the upcoming MPTC and ZPTC elections. He stressed that the collective efforts of leaders and workers at the grassroots level would be crucial in sounding the bugle of success for the Congress party.

“The upcoming local body elections are very significant for the Congress. Each leader and worker must dedicate themselves to strengthening the party and taking its message to every household. Only through unity and tireless efforts can we secure victory,” he said, motivating the cadre.

The meeting was attended by several key leaders, including Alampur Mandal Congress President Ramu, Telangana State Telecom Advisory Committee Member Ismail, Agriculture Market Committee Chairman Doddappa, District Library Chairman Neeli Srinivasulu, Market Committee Vice Chairman Pacharla Kumar, former Alampur MPPs, ZPTCs, along with other senior Congress leaders and party activists from the region.

The session also emphasized organizational strengthening, booth-level strategies, and addressing people’s concerns to build greater public trust in the party.