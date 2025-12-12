Free 8-day workshop for NEET, JEE and IIT aspirants

Hyderabad: Dawn Rankers Academy is organizing free demo classes for NEET/JEE/IIT exam aspirants. The classes will be held from Sunday, December 14 to December 21, 2025 at Dawn High School campus, Malakpet. Furthermore, free training classes for foundation courses of NEET/JEE/IIT in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry for students of classes 8, 9 and 10 are offered by the academy.

The Director Dawn Educational Society Fazlur Rehman Khurram said that separate classes for NEET/JEE/IIT candidates of 11th and 12th standard and students of integrated courses will be held on Sundays from 9 am to 5 pm, and Monday to Saturday from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

Famous IITians (Kharagpur), Laxmi Narayan Pashti and Basha Mohiuddin (Physics), K V Ramana Murthy (Maths), Prabhakar Rao (Chemistry) and Abdul Rab Arif, NEET Counseling Expert were present on the occasion. These educationists expressed that students opting for NEET/JEE/IIT candidates at different places are often subject to psychological pressure ahead of the exam, which affects their results.

Candidates relying on model papers face difficulties when the exam paper deviates from the model papers. Recollecting a recent incident, they said “In the previous exam, the Physics paper was given to the candidates in the same way.” The team of Dawn Rankers Academy, with an experience of 30 to 35 years in teaching Physics, Maths and Chemistry, will impart pressure-free training to these candidates and reconnect them with the much-needed textbooks.

Speaking from their teaching experience, experts opined that candidates studying from textbooks in a systematic manner neither fail nor suffer from depression, hence the week-long free coaching workshop.

In addition, with integrated coaching from 8th, 9th and 10th grade, candidates will not only participate in the exam with ease but also have a higher chance of success. Rehman Khurram has appealed to the school, college officials and parents and guardians to send their children to these free demo classes. For more details, one may contact 7386879760.