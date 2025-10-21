Free Cancer Screening Camp at Kosgi CHC: Collector Urges Public to Utilize the Opportunity

Mahabubnagar (Kosgi): District Collector Sikta Patnaik has called upon the people of Narayanpet district to make the most of the free cancer screening camp being organized at the Community Health Centre (CHC), Kosgi, on October 24.

The camp will be conducted by the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute, Hyderabad.

During her visit to the Kosgi CHC on Tuesday, the Collector reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming camp along with Special Officer Venkat Reddy and officials from the Health Department. She instructed them to ensure that all facilities and medical equipment are in place for the smooth conduct of the camp.

The cancer screening camp will run from morning onwards offering comprehensive health check-ups and counseling sessions aimed at creating awareness about cancer prevention. Expert doctors from Hyderabad are expected to provide specialized screenings including Pap smear tests, clinical breast examinations, mammography, ultrasound (neck, abdomen, and pelvis), sono-mammography, digital chest X-rays, and oral examinations.

A medical team comprising two female doctors, two male doctors (including a radiologist), along with nurses, technicians, and support staff, totaling 13 members, will conduct the screenings.

Collector Sikta Patnaik emphasized that early detection of cancer can save lives and urged citizens to participate in the camp even if they do not have visible symptoms. “Cancer screening is not just a test—it’s a precautionary step to protect our health. Early diagnosis can ensure complete recovery,” she said.

As part of her visit, the Collector also inspected the Model Crèche Room established at the CHC for children of working women, developed in coordination with the Women and Child Welfare Department under the directions of State Health Secretary Christina Chongthu. She appreciated the well-designed and child-friendly facility.

District Hospital Coordinator Dr. Mallikarjun, Kosgi Tahsildar Bokka Srinivas, Municipal Commissioner Nagaraju, and other officials accompanied the Collector during the inspection.