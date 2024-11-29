Freshers’ Day Celebrations at Palem Agricultural Polytechnic College.

Nagar Kurnool : Freshers’ Day celebrations were held with great enthusiasm at the Polytechnic College located in the premises of the Palem Agricultural Research Center, Bijinapally Mandal Of Nagar Kurnool District. The second-year students warmly welcomed the newly admitted students with love and affection, creating a heartfelt atmosphere of camaraderie.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Dr. M. Venkataiah emphasized that Freshers’ Day fosters a friendly environment between junior and senior students, helping them unite and work collectively towards their aspirations. He expressed joy over the event’s success in building strong bonds among students.

Vice Principal Dr. K. Kalyani praised the students for showcasing their artistic talents through entertaining performances of music and dance, capturing everyone’s attention. She encouraged the students to stay motivated and excel not only in academics but also in sports, aiming for remarkable achievements in their lives.

The event witnessed the participation of scientists from RARS Palem, KVK Palem, teaching and non-teaching staff of the Agricultural Polytechnic College, and a large number of students.




























