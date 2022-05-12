Frontline warriors lauded for their services on International Nurse Day

Karimnagar: In the most difficult times when the Coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the globe the nurses in the hospitals are serving the corona patients risking not only their lives but also the lives of their family members. The international nursing day will be celebrated on the occasion of Florence Nightingale's birthday on May 12. To mark the occasion, people are urged to support the frontline warriors, the nurses, who are constantly offering a wide range of services alongside doctors in fighting the global pandemic.



During their education as the nurses, they adapt themselves to offer services to patients deriving inspiration from Mother Teresa and taking her as their role model. Irrespective of caste and religion, they continue to serve the patients respecting their profession of service.

Keeping their personal problems aside, the nurses are providing services to the corona patients during these Covid-19 pandemic situations by taking all kinds of precautionary steps and by keeping themselves fit and healthy.

With services provided by them many corona patients are discharged from the hospitals and sent back to their homes with a smile on their faces. Thinking this is war the nurses are working as soldiers and providing moral support to the patients who have no one to look after.

Speaking to Hans India HMTV CFW awardee E Sushma,who is serving as a nurse in the covid ward in Karimnagar district said that she served many patients who came to the hospital in a critical situation by provided them with much needed courage.

Recognizing her services which are rendered from the past one and half year without taking any break, the Telangana government honoured her the best nurse award on republic day.

Anjani who works for a private agency as a nurse expressed her ire for not giving them their salaries and the special allowance on time even when they were feeding the corona patients regularly with meals in critical situations.

Kamineni Sankarayya who joined a civil hospital 4 days ago after being tested for covid positive said that he is so indebted to the nurses for their services and that he now recovered from coronavirus.