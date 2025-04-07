Live
Gachibowli Police Issue Notices to BRS Leader Krishank
BRS leader Krishank has received notices from the Gachibowli police in connection with a social media post concerning land issues in Kanch Gachibowli.
Hyderabad: BRS leader Krishank has received notices from the Gachibowli police in connection with a social media post concerning land issues in Kanch Gachibowli. The notice alleges that Krishank used Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to create and post a video related to the disputed lands on social media platforms.
According to the police, the video in question could potentially mislead the public or cause unrest, prompting them to initiate an inquiry into the matter. As part of the investigation, Krishank has been asked to appear for questioning on the 9th, 10th, and 11th of this month.
The BRS leader is expected to respond to the summons and present his stand during the scheduled inquiry. The use of AI in political narratives is drawing increased scrutiny from authorities, especially when it involves sensitive subjects like land disputes.