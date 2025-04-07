  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Gachibowli Police Issue Notices to BRS Leader Krishank

Gachibowli Police Issue Notices to BRS Leader Krishank
x
Highlights

BRS leader Krishank has received notices from the Gachibowli police in connection with a social media post concerning land issues in Kanch Gachibowli.

Hyderabad: BRS leader Krishank has received notices from the Gachibowli police in connection with a social media post concerning land issues in Kanch Gachibowli. The notice alleges that Krishank used Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to create and post a video related to the disputed lands on social media platforms.

According to the police, the video in question could potentially mislead the public or cause unrest, prompting them to initiate an inquiry into the matter. As part of the investigation, Krishank has been asked to appear for questioning on the 9th, 10th, and 11th of this month.

The BRS leader is expected to respond to the summons and present his stand during the scheduled inquiry. The use of AI in political narratives is drawing increased scrutiny from authorities, especially when it involves sensitive subjects like land disputes.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick