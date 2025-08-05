  • Menu
Gadwal Collector felicitated for excellence in governance

Gadwal: District Collector BM Santhosh was felicitated by officials on Monday in recognition of receiving an award from the Governor Vishnu Dev Varma at Raj Bhavan.

The award was presented for the Collector’s performance in six key indicators as part of the ‘Aspirational Districts Program’ undertaken by NITI Aayog to improve underdeveloped districts.

Earlier, he directed officials to give top priority to the grievances received through the Prajavani programme and resolve them promptly. On the day, a total of 43 grievances were received during the Prajavani session held at the Integrated District Offices Complex meeting hall.

Complainants from various parts of the district submitted their petitions and explained their concerns directly to the Collector, along with Additional Collectors Lakshminarayana and Narsing Rao.

The Collector instructed officials to ensure that no petitions remain pending and to review and address each case without delay.

