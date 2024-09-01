Gadwal District Collector Urges Caution as Heavy Rains Cause Severe Flooding; Inspection Highlights Immediate Safety Measures

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh, along with District SP Srinivas Rao, conducted an inspection of the Menni Padu stream flood area in Undavelli Mandal on Thursday. The Collector expressed concern over the severe water flow in the stream due to heavy rains and advised the public to exercise caution.



During the inspection, the Collector instructed the authorities to take control measures to prevent people from crossing the stream. He inquired about the water flow, water level, and other relevant factors from the officials. To ensure safety, the Collector ordered a ban on vehicular movement in the affected areas and recommended diverting traffic through alternative routes. He also suggested installing lights near the streams for better visibility and urged residents to avoid crossing the stream until the water levels recede.

Later, the Collector and SP inspected the stagnant water at the railway underpass in Narayanapuram village of Manopad Mandal. Noting the dangers of crossing the flooded underpass, the Collector directed officials to take immediate measures to reduce the water level using motor equipment. He assured the public that a permanent solution would soon be implemented. The Collector urged citizens to take precautions to avoid any accidents due to the rain's impact and to seek assistance from authorities if necessary. He emphasized that the district administration is always available to ensure public safety.

Panchayat Secretary, Deputy Tehsildar, and other officials were present during the inspection.