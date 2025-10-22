Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Unveils Rs 316 Crore Development Package for Roads and Healthcare Infrastructure

Gadwal: In a significant push toward the comprehensive development of Gadwal constituency, local MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy announced the sanction of ₹316.45 crore for major road development projects under the Roads & Buildings (R&B) and Panchayat Raj departments. The announcement was made during a press conference held at his camp office in Gadwal on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said he was committed to the all-round progress of Gadwal and would go to any length to uphold the people’s trust. “I will continue to work tirelessly for the development of Gadwal until my last breath,” he declared.

State Cabinet Approves ₹10,000 Crore for 6,000 km of Roads

MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy revealed that the Telangana State Cabinet, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, has approved a massive state-wide road restoration initiative worth ₹10,000 crore, covering 6,000 kilometers. He stated that Gadwal will receive a substantial share of ₹316.45 crore, marking a “new era of infrastructure development” in the region.

₹162.45 Crore Sanctioned Under Roads & Buildings Department

Under the R&B department, several key roads will be developed through the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) at a total cost of ₹162.45 crore. Major projects include:

Erigera–Aiza–Alampur Road (via Balgera, Mittadoddi, Tummalapalli) – ₹9.61 crore

Gadwal–Rangapur Road (via Jammichedu, Puduru Cross Road, Veerapuram, Putanpalli, Anantapuram, Erravalli) – ₹39.84 crore

Gadwal–Raichur Road – ₹74.29 crore

Gadwal–Aiza Road (via Parumala, Kurvapalli, Peddapalli, Budidapadu, Amaravai, Maldakal) – ₹24.32 crore

Balgera–Macharla Road – ₹1.50 crore

Gattu–Macharla Road (20/2 to 25/3) – ₹12.80 crore

₹154 Crore Allocated for Panchayat Raj Roads

In addition, the MLA announced ₹154 crore sanctioned under the Panchayat Raj Department through HAM for rural road restoration works across the constituency. The key roads to be taken up include:

PWD Road to Parcharla

PWD Road to Kottapalem

Marlabidu PWD Road to Kothulagidda

FJP Road to Beempuram

PWD Road to Baswapur via Anantapur

Nandinne to Macharla

Voil Kunta Tanda to Mallapuram Tanda

Maldakal ZP Road to Aragidda

Gorlakhan Doddi to Aragidda

Rangapur to Baswapur

PWD Road to Patapalem

PWD Road to Musaldoddi via Kondapuram

PWD Road to Poojari Tanda via Guvvaladinne

PWD Road to Rangapur via Mailagadda

Maldakal to Vithalapur via Elkoor

Bijwaram to Maddelabanda via Ulligepalli and Netuvanipalli

Ulligepalli to Dasarapalli

The MLA informed that tender processes would begin soon and roadwork would start at the earliest.

Focus on Medical Education and Healthcare

Alongside infrastructure development, MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy highlighted progress in the healthcare sector. He announced that the Nursing College in Gadwal has been completed and will be inaugurated on November 25 by the State Health Minister. On the same day, the foundation stone for the new Medical College building, to be constructed at a cost of ₹80 crore, will also be laid.

Support for Farmers

He further stated that arrangements have been made for farmers to store their harvested paddy in government warehouses. Paddy from Gadwal will be distributed to other regions, ensuring farmers receive fair value and storage support.

Gratitude to State Leadership

MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and Panchayat Raj Minister Smt. Seethakka for their cooperation and support in securing developmental funds for Gadwal.

Senior Leaders Participate in the Event

Several senior district leaders attended the press conference, including Gaddam Krishna Reddy, Temple Committee Chairman Venkatramulu, former ZPTC Prabhakar Reddy, former MPPs Pratap Goud and Vijay Kumar, former Municipal Chairman Babar, former Councillor Murali, and leaders Vikramsimha Reddy, Kurumann, Nagulu Yadav, Chandrashekhar Rizwan, Narsimhulu, and Sangala Narsimhulu.

With the sanctioning of these major projects, Gadwal is poised for rapid development in infrastructure, healthcare, and rural connectivity — reflecting the government’s commitment to balanced regional growth.