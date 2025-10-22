Live
Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Unveils Rs 316 Crore Development Package for Roads and Healthcare Infrastructure
Gadwal: In a significant push toward the comprehensive development of Gadwal constituency, local MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy announced the sanction of ₹316.45 crore for major road development projects under the Roads & Buildings (R&B) and Panchayat Raj departments. The announcement was made during a press conference held at his camp office in Gadwal on Tuesday.
Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said he was committed to the all-round progress of Gadwal and would go to any length to uphold the people’s trust. “I will continue to work tirelessly for the development of Gadwal until my last breath,” he declared.
State Cabinet Approves ₹10,000 Crore for 6,000 km of Roads
MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy revealed that the Telangana State Cabinet, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, has approved a massive state-wide road restoration initiative worth ₹10,000 crore, covering 6,000 kilometers. He stated that Gadwal will receive a substantial share of ₹316.45 crore, marking a “new era of infrastructure development” in the region.
₹162.45 Crore Sanctioned Under Roads & Buildings Department
Under the R&B department, several key roads will be developed through the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) at a total cost of ₹162.45 crore. Major projects include:
Erigera–Aiza–Alampur Road (via Balgera, Mittadoddi, Tummalapalli) – ₹9.61 crore
Gadwal–Rangapur Road (via Jammichedu, Puduru Cross Road, Veerapuram, Putanpalli, Anantapuram, Erravalli) – ₹39.84 crore
Gadwal–Raichur Road – ₹74.29 crore
Gadwal–Aiza Road (via Parumala, Kurvapalli, Peddapalli, Budidapadu, Amaravai, Maldakal) – ₹24.32 crore
Balgera–Macharla Road – ₹1.50 crore
Gattu–Macharla Road (20/2 to 25/3) – ₹12.80 crore
₹154 Crore Allocated for Panchayat Raj Roads
In addition, the MLA announced ₹154 crore sanctioned under the Panchayat Raj Department through HAM for rural road restoration works across the constituency. The key roads to be taken up include:
PWD Road to Parcharla
PWD Road to Kottapalem
Marlabidu PWD Road to Kothulagidda
FJP Road to Beempuram
PWD Road to Baswapur via Anantapur
Nandinne to Macharla
Voil Kunta Tanda to Mallapuram Tanda
Maldakal ZP Road to Aragidda
Gorlakhan Doddi to Aragidda
Rangapur to Baswapur
PWD Road to Patapalem
PWD Road to Musaldoddi via Kondapuram
PWD Road to Poojari Tanda via Guvvaladinne
PWD Road to Rangapur via Mailagadda
Maldakal to Vithalapur via Elkoor
Bijwaram to Maddelabanda via Ulligepalli and Netuvanipalli
Ulligepalli to Dasarapalli
The MLA informed that tender processes would begin soon and roadwork would start at the earliest.
Focus on Medical Education and Healthcare
Alongside infrastructure development, MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy highlighted progress in the healthcare sector. He announced that the Nursing College in Gadwal has been completed and will be inaugurated on November 25 by the State Health Minister. On the same day, the foundation stone for the new Medical College building, to be constructed at a cost of ₹80 crore, will also be laid.
Support for Farmers
He further stated that arrangements have been made for farmers to store their harvested paddy in government warehouses. Paddy from Gadwal will be distributed to other regions, ensuring farmers receive fair value and storage support.
Gratitude to State Leadership
MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and Panchayat Raj Minister Smt. Seethakka for their cooperation and support in securing developmental funds for Gadwal.
Senior Leaders Participate in the Event
Several senior district leaders attended the press conference, including Gaddam Krishna Reddy, Temple Committee Chairman Venkatramulu, former ZPTC Prabhakar Reddy, former MPPs Pratap Goud and Vijay Kumar, former Municipal Chairman Babar, former Councillor Murali, and leaders Vikramsimha Reddy, Kurumann, Nagulu Yadav, Chandrashekhar Rizwan, Narsimhulu, and Sangala Narsimhulu.
With the sanctioning of these major projects, Gadwal is poised for rapid development in infrastructure, healthcare, and rural connectivity — reflecting the government’s commitment to balanced regional growth.