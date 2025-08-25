Geo-tagging of Indiramma house construction leads to poor progress

Wanaparthy: The State government introduced Indiramma Housing with the aim of providing the poor with their own homes. But the situation on the ground looks different. For ten years, the BRS government did not sanction houses, leaving many homeless families in villages waiting eagerly. Now, 3,500 houses were sanctioned for the Wanaparthy constituency, out of which MLA Thudi Megha Reddy sanctioned 360 houses for Pebbair mandal in the district.

The poor rejoiced, believing they would finally have a roof over their heads. Beneficiaries were transparently selected village by village, and sanction letters were issued. However, Reddy’s plan to see houses constructed quickly has stumbled right at the beginning.

In the mandal headquarters, houses under construction have only been marked out. Officials say many remain at the foundation stage. Around 260 have reached the basement and wall level. From this, it’s clear how slowly the works are progressing. There are complaints that officials have not been spreading proper awareness among people.

Pebbair mandal received 360 sanctioned houses, of which 144 are within the municipal limits. In Eerladine village, a pilot project approved 73 Indiramma houses, but only 37 were marked, and just one house has reached slab level. Official records show only 99 houses in the mandal have completed the basement level.

Ironically, those who genuinely need houses and are willing to construct them have not been sanctioned, while others, who treat it casually, have received more. Before Telangana statehood, bills were issued for pucca houses built, which encouraged more applicants. But now, with geo-tagging of house construction, the process has slowed.

The 600 sq. ft. land requirement has discouraged many, as some beneficiaries’ plots fall slightly short or exceed this measurement. Consequently, several beneficiaries have given written statements saying they cannot go ahead with construction for various reasons. In Pebbair municipality alone, more than 22 families have already opted out in writing. Officials are now grappling with the question of where exactly negligence occurred.

In a statement, former Eerladine sarpanch Ravinder said, “If the government removes the 600 sq. ft. rule, poor people would benefit. Some may have slightly smaller or bigger plots—by an inch or two. It would be better if this restriction is lifted.” According to MPDO in-charge Roja, “A total of 99 houses have completed basement level. For 49 houses, bills are ready, and within 15 days, money will be deposited directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts.”