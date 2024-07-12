GHMC Commissioner inspects Sundarayya Park

Hyderabad : GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata on Thursday inspected Sundarayya Park and directed officers to take immediate steps to develop it.

During her inspection, the walkers interacted with her and Zonal Commissioner Ravi Kiran and raised several issues, including long-pending repairs to the toilets in the park. Moreover, she asked officers to develop the Mother Dairy Park and complete the work of SNDP Nala.

The GHMC commissioner also inspected the proposed construction site for phase two of a flyover in Bagh Lingampally.

After the steel bridge from Indira Park to VST was inaugurated under phase one, another flyover, as part of phase two, will be constructed connecting VST to Bagh Lingampally.