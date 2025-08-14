  • Menu
GHMC Demolishes Unsafe Buildings in Patancheru and Alwal for Safety

Highlights

GHMC removed dangerous old buildings in Patancheru and Alwal to protect the community. Safety measures were followed, and residents can report unsafe structures via the MyGHMC app.

GHMC teams demolished old and damaged buildings in Raghavendra Colony, Patancheru, and Alwal Circle 27. These buildings were in dangerous condition.

All safety steps were followed. GHMC worked with police and utility teams to avoid problems. The goal was to keep people safe.

GHMC is also checking other weak buildings in the city.

People can report damaged buildings using the MyGHMC App or by calling 040-21111111.

