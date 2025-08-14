Live
- 16 Seema Praharis Awarded Gallantry Medals for Bravery in Ops Sindoor
- Temper rhetoric, any misadventure will have painful consequences: India warns Pakistan
- Devastating Kishtwar Cloudburst Claims 37 Lives, Injures Over 100 Pilgrims On Machail Mata Yatra Route
- Operation Sindoor a landmark in India’s defence history: President Murmu
- Assam Launches Online Portal for Gun Licenses in Vulnerable Areas
- ECI issues notice to LJP(RV) MP Veena Devi, husband over double voter ID allegations
- Why Niacinamide Face Serum Is the Most Searched Skincare Product in 2025
- All set for August 15 Independence Day celebrations
- MLA inspects flood situation
- Hyderabad’s DEC Infra gets Central government housing contract worth Rs 2,000 crore in New Delhi
GHMC Demolishes Unsafe Buildings in Patancheru and Alwal for Safety
Highlights
GHMC removed dangerous old buildings in Patancheru and Alwal to protect the community. Safety measures were followed, and residents can report unsafe structures via the MyGHMC app.
GHMC teams demolished old and damaged buildings in Raghavendra Colony, Patancheru, and Alwal Circle 27. These buildings were in dangerous condition.
All safety steps were followed. GHMC worked with police and utility teams to avoid problems. The goal was to keep people safe.
GHMC is also checking other weak buildings in the city.
People can report damaged buildings using the MyGHMC App or by calling 040-21111111.
