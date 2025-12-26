GHMC merger: Here are the details of Serilingampally zone
In a significant development for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 20 municipalities and 7 municipal corporations have recently been merged into its jurisdiction, leading to a comprehensive reorganisation of wards.
.
Circle 45 (Narsingi):
Wards: Narsingi (124), Kokapet (125), Gandipet (126), Manikonda (127), Neknampur (128).
Total Wards: 5
Circle 46 (Patancheruvu):
Wards: Tellapur (263), Muthangi (265), Patancheruvu (266), JP Colony (267), Ramachandrapuram (268).
Total Wards: 5
Circle 47 (Ameenpur):
Wards: Bharathi Nagar (269), Beeramguda (270), Ameenpur (271), Bollaram (272).
Total Wards: 4
Circle 48 (Miyapur):
Wards: Hafeezpet (236), Madeenaguda (237), Chanda Nagar (238), Deepthisri Nagar (239), Miyapur (240), Maktha Mahabubpet (241).
Total Wards: 6
Circle 49 (Serilingampally):
Wards: Gachibowli (225), Nallagandla (226), Serilingampally (227), Masjid Banda (228), Sri Ram Nagar (229), Kondapur (234).
Total Wards: 6
Circle 50 (Madhapur):
Wards: Anjaiah Nagar (230), HITEC City (231), Madhapur (232), Izzath Nagar (233).
Total Wards: 4
Total Wards in Serilingampally Zone: 30