GHMC merger: Here are the details of Serilingampally zone

In a significant development for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 20 municipalities and 7 municipal corporations have recently been merged into its jurisdiction, leading to a comprehensive reorganisation of wards.

Circle 45 (Narsingi):

Wards: Narsingi (124), Kokapet (125), Gandipet (126), Manikonda (127), Neknampur (128).

Total Wards: 5

Circle 46 (Patancheruvu):

Wards: Tellapur (263), Muthangi (265), Patancheruvu (266), JP Colony (267), Ramachandrapuram (268).

Total Wards: 5

Circle 47 (Ameenpur):

Wards: Bharathi Nagar (269), Beeramguda (270), Ameenpur (271), Bollaram (272).

Total Wards: 4

Circle 48 (Miyapur):

Wards: Hafeezpet (236), Madeenaguda (237), Chanda Nagar (238), Deepthisri Nagar (239), Miyapur (240), Maktha Mahabubpet (241).

Total Wards: 6

Circle 49 (Serilingampally):

Wards: Gachibowli (225), Nallagandla (226), Serilingampally (227), Masjid Banda (228), Sri Ram Nagar (229), Kondapur (234).

Total Wards: 6

Circle 50 (Madhapur):

Wards: Anjaiah Nagar (230), HITEC City (231), Madhapur (232), Izzath Nagar (233).

Total Wards: 4

Total Wards in Serilingampally Zone: 30