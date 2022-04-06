Girl ends life by jumping in front of metro train

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a girl reportedly fell to death in front of a running metro train. The incident took place on April 5 evening but came to light lately.

According to the sources, the girl identified as Shabnam is a first-year MBA student at Shadan college. The 22-year old is the daughter of Anwar Khan and resides at Sreeram Nagar in Jubilee Hills. It is reported that Shabnam reached the ESI metro station on April 4th evening and allegedly jumped in front of the moving metro train. The whole incident was captured on video by an eyewitness.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted Shabnam's dead body to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem. A case of suicide was registered and an investigation is on.