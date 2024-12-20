Girls Should Be Cautious About New Acquaintances” - She Team In-charge Vijayalakshmi

Nagarkurnool: An awareness session was conducted by the She Team at the Zilla Parishad High School for Girls and Boys in Pentlavalli Mandal headquarters, Nagar Kurnool district.

During the session, She Team In-charge Vijayalakshmi addressed the students, advising them not to become overly dependent on mobile phones. She expressed concern that with the increased use of social media, students are losing interest in current societal issues. She cautioned that excessive chatting on platforms like Instagram and Facebook has led to students being deceived by strangers. She emphasized the importance of using mobile phones responsibly and staying away from online scams.

Vijayalakshmi advised students to remain vigilant around unknown individuals and encouraged girls and women to download and use the “T-Safe” app while traveling. She assured that any harassment complaints reported to the She Team would be handled confidentially, and strict action would be taken against the offenders. She also mentioned that She Team personnel are consistently monitoring key junctions and mandal and district centers to ensure safety. Women facing issues were urged to contact 100 or 8712657676 for assistance.

The Bharosa Team educated students about the POCSO Act and the services provided by Bharosa Centers, while the Sakhi Center Admin, Sunitha, explained the services offered by the Sakhi Center.

The session was attended by She Team members Venkataiah, Bharosa Team members Jyothi and Srividya, Sakhi Center Admin Sunitha, Counselor Harshiya Begum, Headmistress Vani of the Girls’ High School, Headmaster Kurmayya of the Boys’ High School, along with teachers, students, and other staff.