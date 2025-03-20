GNITS Inaugurates Rekhi Foundation for the Science of Happiness Centre

G.Narayanamma Institute of Technology & Science for Women marked a significant milestone today with the inauguration of the Rekhi Foundation for the Science of Happiness Centre. This unique facility, the first of its kind in South India, is part of a wider network comprising 25 centres across five countries. The launch coincided with the International Day of Happiness, underscoring the centre's commitment to well-being.

The centre aims to conduct academic programmes, cutting-edge research, community engagement initiatives, well-being technology development, and outreach training, all designed to enhance the welfare of students, faculty, and the broader community.

The inauguration was officiated by Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C), and the Industries & Commerce Departments of the Government of Telangana. During his address, he emphasised the growing importance of positive psychology, particularly in light of the mental health challenges faced by today's youth.

Mrs. G. Srividya Reddy, Vice-chairperson of GNITS, expressed pride in the institution being the first in South India to host such an initiative. Dr. K. Ramesh Reddy, the college principal, remarked on the significance of this step towards fostering a culture of well-being, positivity, and support within both the student body and society.

The centre coordinator, Mrs. V. Jahnavi, presented the centre's key focus areas and the strategic roadmap for achieving its goals.















