Godavari flood mar feet’s 32.8 at Bhadrachalam
Bhadrachalam: The water level Godavari was marked 32.8 feet at 11 am informed the officers

Due to heavy rains in the state and neighbour states the flood water level raised slowly here.

The district collector Jitesh V Patil monitoring staff and observing the flood situation and monitored the officers on the flood situation



Collector ordered to the officers don’t leave the working places without any permissions.

The devotees expressed unhappiness here because the officers are not allowing the holy dips in the river Godavari. The flood water touches bathing steps and Pushkar ghats here at the river Godavari.

