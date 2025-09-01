Godavari level at 47.9 ft; first flood warning in force

Bhadrachalam: After a brief spike in water levels on Sunday morning, the Godavari river at Bhadrachalam has shown signs of stabilisation, though the first level flood warning remains in effect for the third consecutive day. Officials continue to monitor the situation closely amid minor fluctuations in the water level.

On Saturday night at 7 pm, the water level at Bhadrachalam stood at 47.5 ft. It remained steady for nearly nine hours before inching up to 47.6 ft by 5 am on Sunday, and further to 47.7 ft at 6 am. By 8:54 am, the river breached the second flood warning level of 48 ft, prompting Sub-Collector Mrunal Shresth to issue the second flood alert.

At the time, 11,44,645 cusecs of water were being discharged downstream from Bhadrachalam.

However, by 1:05 pm, the water level had receded to 47.9 ft and remained stable, leading the district administration to withdraw the second warning. As of now, the first flood warning — issued three days ago when the river touched 43 ft— remains in place. Authorities, including District Collector Jitesh V Patil and Sub-Collector Shresth, are monitoring the situation in real time.

Local officials have been instructed to remain on high alert, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas. Access to the Godavari bathing ghats remains restricted, as these areas are completely submerged.

Meanwhile, floodwaters have entered parts of Dummugudem mandal, particularly the Seethamma Naracheeralu area.

Vehicular movement has been disrupted on the Turubaka Veed diversion road and the Bairagula Padu-Sunnambatti stretch due to water overflowing onto the road. Emergency teams have been deployed, and local authorities are urging residents in vulnerable areas to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel. Relief and rescue arrangements are in place should the water level rise again.

The administration has reiterated that the situation, while currently stable, could change rapidly depending on rainfall upstream.