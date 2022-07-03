Golkonda Exhibition cynosure of all eyes

HYDERABAD: The Golkonda Exhibition has become an attraction for the delegates and others alike during the BJP national executive meeting kickstarted here on Saturday.

The exhibition was inaugurated by BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday evening. According to BJP State Spokesperson Anumula Rakesh Reddy, the exhibition has five sections with a pictorial presentation to free Telangana from the clutches of Nizam's regime. This is followed by another section on separate State agitation, evaluation of BJP in Telangana, culture and heritage of Telangana, Azadi Ka Amruth Mahotsav, and the eight years rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The first section of the exhibition presented the paintings and rare pictures of the haunting memories of the people of Telangana from generation to generation about the atrocities committed against the people of the State by Rajazakar Army.

The rare picture includes photographs of the Women Razakar Army and how indoctrinated children appear in the Razakar Army dress. The painting includes how the Rajakar's barbarity had no limits and forced women stripped naked and made to play Bathukamma, the native's celebration of nature's festival.