Got approval for action against KTR from Guv: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the state government has got approval from Governor to initiate action against Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president and former Minister KT Ramarao in connection with the Formula E-Car Race case. However, the Chief Minister said, the government did not get permission from the Union Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to launch a probe against senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar, who is A-2 in the case.

During a chit-chat with scribes at his residence on Thursday, Revanth Reddy said that the government had addressed letters to DoPT for permission. “The policy of the Congress government is to follow the procedure,” he said.

Responding to adverse comments about his grandsonplayingin the exhibition match involving legendary Lionel Messi in the Uppal Stadium along with him, the Chief Minister said that he did not take his grandson to any pub. “I want to make my grandson a football player. Hence, I took my grandson to the ground to make him play football. We did not take my grandson to pubs like (what) KCR (does with his) children. Moreover, the Messi event was not a government program. It was a private program.

The SCCL gave an advertisement for the program. I attended the program as a guest. I went to the ground, along with my grandson, only to make my grandson play football”. The Chief Minister said that several employees had submitted fake Aadhaar cards. The government will proceed against employees who got jobs with fake Aadhaar cards. Action will be taken against the guilty, Revanthsaid, adding that forensic audit will be conducted in this regard.