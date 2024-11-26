Government Committed to Village Development: MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy

NagarKurnool: Nagar Kurnool MLA Dr. kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy reaffirmed his dedication to the overall development of villages in his constituency. On Tuesday, he laid foundation stones for the construction of Anganwadi centers and Gram Panchayat buildings in various villages and mandals within the constituency.

Speaking at a program in Taduru Mandal, Dr. Rajesh Reddy emphasized the Congress government’s commitment to fulfilling its promises and addressing the needs of the people. He stated that funds are being sanctioned to implement developmental initiatives and ensure good governance. “Today, we have undertaken projects worth ₹1.24 crore to enhance infrastructure,” he said.

Dr. Rajesh Reddy highlighted his vision of a corruption-free administration and shared that his entry into politics was driven by the desire to make governance accessible to the people. He mentioned the unprecedented focus on improving education in the constituency and outlined plans to fulfill promises made to farmers and the underprivileged.

He also announced shortly the launch of 550-bed hospital at Nagarkurnool medical college to provide quality healthcare to the poor. Stressing the importance of Anganwadi centers, he urged villagers to utilize these centers effectively for providing nutritious food to children.

The event witnessed participation from local leaders, party workers, officials, and residents.