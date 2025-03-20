Govt allocates Rs 100 cr for Vemulawada, Kurumurthy Temples

Hyderabad: After Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadagirigutta, the State government’s focus has now shifted to the remodelling of the other temples such as Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada and Kurumurthy Devasthanams in Mahabubnagar with allocation of over Rs 100 crore each for these temples.

Presenting the State budget in the Assembly, the Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said that State government has given focused attention to the development of Kurumurthi Temple in Ammapur, Mahbubnagar district. With an allocation of Rs 110 crore, the construction of the ghat road and other infrastructure projects have already been initiated.

In addition, under the management of the Basara Sri Gnana Saraswati Amma Temple, the State has launched the Godavari River Harathi (ritual offering) programme, further enriching the region’s spiritual and cultural legacy. For the development of Vemulawada, recognised as the Kashi of the South, the government has sanctioned Rs 100 crore, and the work is progressing rapidly. In this budget, the government has proposed an allocation of Rs 190 crore for the Endowments Department.

The Minister said that in a heartfelt move to honour the sentiments of the people of Telangana, the State government officially renamed Yadadri as Yadagirigutta. The Vimana Gopuram (temple tower) at the Yadagirigutta Temple was gilded with 60 kilograms of gold, and a magnificent Samprokshanam (Consecration Ceremony) was held to celebrate this significant milestone.

“In addition, we are establishing a Yadagirigutta Temple Board, modelled after the successful Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board, to ensure efficient management, administration, and further development of the temple, securing its future as a prominent religious and cultural hub,” said Bhatti Vikramarka.