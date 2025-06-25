  • Menu
Govt appoints directors for power utilities

Hyderabad: After a long delay, the state government has appointed Directors to power utilities TRANSCO and GENCO. The directors’ role is crucial in taking decisions to strengthen the Energy sector in power transmission and generation of energy.

State Principal Secretary to the Energy department Navin Mittal issued the orders of the appointment of Directors in TGNPDCL, TGSPDCL, TG TRANSCO and TG GENCO.

As per the orders, V Triupati Reddy has been appointed as Director (Finance), T Madhusudhan (Director, Operations), V Mohan Rao (Director (projects) and C Prabhakar was appointed as Director to HRD and IR in the TGNPDCL. In TGSPDCL, the government appointed V Shivaji (Director, Projects), N Narasimhulu (Director, operations), C Chakrapani (Director, Commercial) and P Krishna Reddy as the Director of Finance.

G Sampath Kumar (Director, Grid and Transmission), D Latha Vinod (Director, projects) and V Srinivasulu (Director, Finance) were appointed in TG TRANSCO.

The government appointed five Directors in TG GENCO wing. P Balaraju was appointed as Director (Hydel), Y Rajashekhara Redy (Director, Thermal projects), SV Kumar Raju (Director (HR and IR), B Nagya (Director, Coal and Logistics) and G Veera Mahender as Director to Commercial and finance wing.

