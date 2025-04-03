Govt bans constructions in a 100m-zone surrounding Musi

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has banned new constructions on Musi river banks up to 100 metres, including buffer zone.

The decision was taken ahead of the finalisation of Musi rejuvenation project master plan. As per the orders issued on Wednesday, the government said it was committed to the planned and sustainable development of areas along the Musi and Esa Rivers. A comprehensive Master Plan for the rejuvenation and redevelopment of the Musi and Esa Rivers and their surrounding areas was under preparation.

However, the Government has observed that there were unplanned developments happening on the river bank and buffer zone and if not controlled effectively, such activities may endanger the river course. A group of senior officials from different planning wings of MA&UD Department have examined the matter and suggested the necessity to have development regulations.

In view of the above and in consideration of the suggestions by the senior planning officers, the Government after careful examination issued instructions so as to ensure orderly development along the stretch of Musi and Esa rivers from Osmansagar and Himayathsagar lakes to Korremula (V) i.e. ORR (Outer Ring Road) As per GO 168 dated April 7, 2012, and subsequent amendments, a buffer zone of up to 50 m from the river boundary was declared. Accordingly, no developmental activity should be permitted in this zone across the entire stretch of Musi and Esa Rivers. The area between 50 metres and 100 metres from the river boundary (100 m including buffer) should be subject to development restrictions.

No new construction or building permissions would be issued within this area until the comprehensive Master Plan for Musi and Esa Rivers was finalized or same is cleared by the Committee of Officers comprising officials from DTCP, GHMC, HMDA and MRDCL. Any public infrastructure development taken up within 100 m from river boundary (including buffer) such as new roads and bridges, etc whether undertaken by Government or private entities, should require prior approval from the Committee of Officers from DTCP, GHMC, HMDA and MRDCL.

The Government constituted a committee of Officers for the purpose of above Point 2 which included Director of Town and Country Planning, Chief City Planner (GHMC), Director (Planning) HMDA, and Joint Managing Director of MRDCL.