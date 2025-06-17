Govt committed to transform TG into ‘Skill Capital of the Globe’: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu urged Union Minister for Skill Development Jayant Chaudhary to support the Young India Skills University.

Sridhar Babu and the Union Minister participated in the “Mega Job/Skill & Loan Mela” held in the city on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Sridhar Babu emphasised that the state government is committed to transforming the state into the “Skill Capital of the Globe.” He urged the Union Minister to extend support for the development of the prestigious Young India Skill University, an ambitious initiative launched by the state to empower youth through industry-aligned skill education.

“Our youth are Telangana’s greatest strength,” the Minister said. “Yet, many still lack the industry-ready skills needed in today’s evolving job market. Our government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has identified the skill gap between academia and industry and is actively working to bridge it.”

“We believe in inclusive governance,” he added. “We are designing curriculum in collaboration with industry leaders and domain experts. As a result, nearly 80% of students trained through our Skill University programs have already secured employment.” Encouraging the youth, he remarked: “Each of you has immense potential. Evolve with the times, embrace new technologies, and stay resilient. Every setback is a step towards your goal.”

The Minister extended a personal invitation to Jayant Chaudhary to visit the Young India Skill University and reiterated Telangana’s willingness to work in close alignment with the Centre to enhance skill development across the nation.