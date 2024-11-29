Govt dangles stick at errant babus over food to students

Hyderabad: Chief Minister ARevanth Reddy has warned of strict action against government officials who are negligent in providing nutritious food to students. During a review meeting with District Collectors on Thursday, the CM addressed the recent incidents of 'food poisoning' in various schools across the State.

He emphasised that the government would not hesitate to dismiss officials found guilty of negligence. Expressing concern over the reported food poisoning incidents, the Chief Minister noted that the State government has filled thousands of teacher vacancies to improve the quality of education.

He recalled raising the DIET charges to ensure nutritious food for students. CM Revanth Reddy accused some individuals of trying to tarnish the reputation of the State government, which has been taking significant steps to benefit students and enhance the quality of education. He warned that the government would take stringent action against anyone attempting to undermine its efforts and would ensure that those responsible were punished according to the law.

Revanth Reddy charged some vested interests making concerted efforts to spread rumours about the quality of food served in residential schools, which aim to create fear among parents. He directed officials to take firm action against those spreading such rumours. The Chief Minister instructed officials to treat the students in government schools, hostels, and residential schools with the same care as their own children, ensuring they receive quality food in hygienic conditions.

He directed the District Collectors to ensure that there is no laxity in this regard. CM Revanth Reddy has reviewed reports of incidents from various parts of the State concerning the provision of quality food to students. He urged District Collectors to make frequent visits to inspect schools, hostels, and residential institutions and to submit reports following these inspections. The Chief Minister expressed disappointment over the recurring shortcomings despite having previously instructed officials to improve the quality of food provided to students.