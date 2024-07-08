  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Govt extends equal opportunities to all communities: CM revanth

Govt extends equal opportunities to all communities: CM revanth
x
Highlights

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that equal freedom and opportunities would be extended to all communities in the State.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that equal freedom and opportunities would be extended to all communities in the State. “We will maintain and follow religious harmony,” Revanth Reddy said while participating in the ISKCON temple’s Jagannath Rath Yatra on Sunday.

“The ISKCON temple conducted a good programme, and the State government would strive to propagate the principle of service to mankind—service to God,” he said.

“Through ISKCON prayers, I pray God to bless the State with peace and harmony,” the CM said, adding that the government will extend support to such good programmes.

Telangana was flourishing with the prayers of ISKCON, and the State will prosper more in the future. “My government is striving hard to spread the message that human service is the ultimate service. The government is supporting such good programmes.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X