Govt extends equal opportunities to all communities: CM revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that equal freedom and opportunities would be extended to all communities in the State. “We will maintain and follow religious harmony,” Revanth Reddy said while participating in the ISKCON temple’s Jagannath Rath Yatra on Sunday.

“The ISKCON temple conducted a good programme, and the State government would strive to propagate the principle of service to mankind—service to God,” he said.

“Through ISKCON prayers, I pray God to bless the State with peace and harmony,” the CM said, adding that the government will extend support to such good programmes.

Telangana was flourishing with the prayers of ISKCON, and the State will prosper more in the future. “My government is striving hard to spread the message that human service is the ultimate service. The government is supporting such good programmes.