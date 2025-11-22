Govt extends support for flood-affected families

Achampet: District Collector Badavath Santosh on Friday visited Marlapadu Tanda in Achampet mandal on Friday, accompanied by Additional Collector P Amarender and other officials.

He interacted with residents from the villages affected by the Nakkalagandi Project backwaters—Nakkalagandi Tanda, Marlapadu Tanda, Keshya Tanda, and Mannevaripalli—to understand their concerns regarding rehabilitation and crop loss. The Collector stated that the visit was undertaken following the direct instructions of the Chief Minister and reaffirmed that the government is committed to ensuring justice for every family, every farmer, and every village affected by submergence.