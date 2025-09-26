Govt issues notification for new liquor shops in advance

Political parties can promise the moon or do anything comparable to woo voters if it is done before the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ‘kicks’ in. So, every day counts before the announcement of the election schedule.

Amid reports that the notification for elections to local bodies will be issued any time before the end of September, the state government on Thursday issued notification well in advance for the allotment of new liquor shops for a period of two years (December 2025 to November 2027). The state government, which was supposed to issue the notification towards the end of October, apparently moved fast to preempt any violation of MCC as the by-election to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency is also scheduled to be held in November or early December.

Official sources said that another reason for issuing in advance the notification to allot new licences for 2,600 liquor shops was the mobilisation of funds through the sale of applications. The state government was estimating Rs 2,500 crore revenue from the sale of applications by draw of lots. The funds would be utilized to clear pending bills and pay salaries of contract and outsourced employees pending for the last four months.

The government was planning to clear pending wages before Diwali by mobilizing funds through the sale of applications.