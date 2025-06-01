  • Menu
Govt plans to expand Singareni on a global scale

Govt plans to expand Singareni on a global scale
Kothagudem: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the State government is planning to expand Singareni on a global scale in an extraordinary manner.

Kothagudem: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the State government is planning to expand Singareni on a global scale in an extraordinary manner.

During the inauguration of the Singareni GM office and workshop in Kothagudem on Saturday, Bhatti mentioned that the government has engaged experts to collect vital data and suggestions for this expansion. He noted, “Once we have the report, we will proceed with the action plan. With its century-long experience, Singareni is being evaluated for profitable opportunities in technical and mineral extraction.” The Deputy Chief Minister added that new mines are set to produce 22 million tonnes of coal over the next 30 years.

“The main objective is to ensure the safety of Singareni workers, with business being a secondary concern. In the event of an accidental death of a Singareni worker, we offer accident insurance coverage of Rs 1 crore, as well as compassionate appointments. This initiative sets a new precedent in the country’s history,” stated Bhatti.

